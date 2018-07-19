Grand Opening Of 1988 Grand Trunk Western Caboose Sunday

July 19, 2018

Years of work by a group of volunteers to restore a piece of history in Howell will culminate with a weekend event.



The Howell Area Historical Society is hosting a grand opening event to celebrate the interior restoration of the 1888 Grand Trunk Western Caboose. The entire “Caboose Crew” of volunteers has put in hundreds, if not thousands, of hours over the last six years to get the caboose to restored condition. Officials say all of the work done is truly amazing and what was once a terrible eyesore and home to various wildlife, is restored back to its early 1940’s-era glory.



The community is invited to stop by and see what the Caboose Crew has done on Sunday from 10am to 2pm, while enjoying lemonade and cookies. The caboose is located next to the Depot Museum on Wetmore Street in downtown Howell. (JM)