Grant Will Provide Exhaust Removal At Lyon Twp. Fire Stations

July 27, 2018

The Lyon Township Fire Department has been awarded a federal grant that will hopefully improve the air quality for firefighters.



The $122,000 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency through a 2017 Assistance to Firefighters Grant will be used for exhaust removal systems to be installed at both of the township's fire stations. Lyon Township will provide a 5% match. Fire Chief Ken Van Sparrentak told the South Lyon Herald that the two previous times they applied for the grant, they were rejected, but they got lucky the third time, adding that they have been waiting for the grant for at least five years.



One factor cited in approval for the grant was the department’s move to 24-hour staffing at each fire station. The department is currently getting bids for the purchase and installation of the exhaust removal equipment. Once that is done, the township board will then need to provide final approval. (JK)