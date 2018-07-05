Great Gatsby-Themed Fundraiser To Fight Alzheimer's

A local woman is unrelenting on her fight to bring Alzheimer’s to an end.



Lauren Kovach has been co-chair of the Brighton Walk to End Alzheimer’s since its inception, 8 years ago. This year’s walk will take place on September 29th. After losing her grandmother to a 15 year struggle with the disease last year, the lifelong Brighton resident has stepped up efforts to bring awareness of, and to end the disease, even more so.



Kovach recently returned from the National Alzheimer’s Advocacy Forum in Washington D.C. She said it was one of the best experiences of her life as she and 1,200 advocates talked to senators and congressmen on Capitol Hill. She said she believes they made a lot of progress pushing for a couple Acts and fighting for increased research dollars.



Now back on the homefront, Kovach says she and a friend have announced the first ever Gatsby Gala fundraiser to help support the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Attendees are invited to dress up in their favorite 1920s, Great Gatsby-era inspired gear. The guest of honor will be former Detroit Lions quarterback Eric Hipple. There will be dancing, hors d’oeuvres, giveaways, and a silent auction. The Gatsby Gala will begin at 7pm on Friday, August 10th at the Oak Point Country Club in Brighton.



Tickets are now available for $75 at https://www.brightongatsbygala.com/events/the-gatsby-gala. More information the Brighton Walk to end Alzheimer’s can be found at http://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2018/MI-MichiganGreatLakes?pg=entry&fr_id=11296. (MK)