Green Oak Twp. To Hold Large Item Drop-Off Events

June 10, 2018

Green Oak Township will hold two spring clean-up days for residents Father’s Day weekend. The events will take place from 9am to 3pm Friday, June 15th, and Saturday, June 16th.



The township will accept items like stoves, yard waste, automotive batteries and office equipment, which will be loaded into dumpsters by volunteers. Hazardous waste and paint will not be accepted, and non-commercial tires to be dumped are limited to five per person. Items that cannot be loaded into trash containers by one person or items requiring a title from the State of Michigan will not be accepted either.



Residents are entitled to one load, unless other arrangements are made with the township, and must bring their postcard and proof of residency. The drop-off events will take place at a new location this year, 11620 Whitmore Lake Road, and will be held rain or shine. More information about acceptable items, event location and volunteering can be found at the attachments below. (DK)