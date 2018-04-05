Green Oak Township Amends Medical Marijuana Ordinance

Green Oak Township officials have amended their medical marijuana ordinance to be compliant with the state. At Wednesday night’s meeting of the Board of Trustees, officials took the recommendation from the planning commission and accepted the change in the township’s zoning ordinance. The key change was striking out of language that prohibits medical marijuana growing activities in accessory structures. This keeps Green Oak Township in line with state law that allows caregivers to grow 12 plants for themselves and each of 5 patients, potentially 72 plants, in a detached structure like a barn or garage. Clerk Mike Sedlak sits on the planning commission and originally voted against the recommendation because he believes the state law has serious flaws. Sedlak said he doesn’t like to play the “children card,” but allowing grow operations in residential areas is “out of whack” and “goes against what you want in a neighborhood with children.”



Supervisor Mark St. Charles said he understands, but looking at the bigger picture, the township also opted out of allowing the larger provisioning centers. Trustee Richard Everett noted that this keeps commercial medical marijuana activity out of Green Oak. While the law raises more questions than it answers, Everett said, he’d rather the growing be done in a secure, closed building than just outside. St. Charles said the State of Michigan wasn’t making any of this easy for the local municipalities. He said there is frustration with the State, because even though the voters passed the bill, it could have been designed and crafted much better. Instead, he said, they have a bill that is constantly being changed piece by piece over the past 10 years.



St. Charles said the law, as it is right now with growing, is “a nightmare to enforce.” He said it’s usually on a complaint basis from neighbors. He compared it to enforcing speeding cars, saying “you’ll catch 1 or 2, but you’re not going to catch ‘em all.” (MK)