Green Oak Twp. Planning Commissioner Resigns for the Second Time

September 20, 2018

A member of Green Oak Township’s Planning Commission has resigned for the second time, though township officials say his input will still be welcome in the years to come.



A resignation letter from Commissioner Chuck Fellows came before the Board of Trustees Wednesday, which was accepted “with regrets”. Fellows, who previously announced he’d no longer be a resident of the township as of August 30th, sold his home and has plans to travel with his wife. This is Fellows’ second resignation from the Planning Commission. He retired in 2016 and wanted to spend some time traveling, prompting his first resignation. Fellows returned this year and filled a vacancy on the commission that Township Supervisor Mark St. Charles says desperately needed to be filled.



One of Fellows’ most recent contributions is helping to develop the township’s first Capital Improvement Plan, which was in the process of being finalized as of last month. St. Charles says he can’t remember how long Fellows has been with the township, though it "seems like Chuck has been here forever". He says Fellows has so much knowledge it's unbelievable and that he will be "sorely missed". St. Charles adds Fellows isn't gone for good, noting that he will be around and will stay in touch, and that his feedback is always welcome. St. Charles wished Fellows and his wife well.



St. Charles says the board is now looking to fill the vacancy on the Planning Commission and encourages interested residents to apply. In addition to a resume, St. Charles says they’re looking for a letter of interest that includes the candidate’s views on various issues and their reason for applying. Both the resume and letter can be emailed to St. Charles at supervisor@greenoaktwp.com.



St. Charles says there are openings on the township’s Zoning Board of Appeals and Historic District Commission as well, and that the township is desperately seeking individuals to fill those spots. (DK)