Green Oak: No Plans Currently To Sell Rushton Road Property

June 7, 2018

Testing for contaminants on property owned by Green Oak Township has wrapped up, while officials wait for the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality to finalize the report to be shared with residents.



Environmental consultant, Hydro-Logic Associates, has been testing soil and groundwater on 3.35 acres of township-owned property located on Rushton Road, after heavy metals were discovered four feet below the land’s surface. Testing was requested by the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality based on the property’s proximity to wetlands.



Township Supervisor Mark St. Charles says Hydro-Logic has finalized its report and is awaiting sign-off from the DEQ. After that, St. Charles says the township plans to hold an informational meeting for property neighbors to update them on the test’s results.



The DEQ and Environmental Protection Agency will require the township to install fencing around the property, though the exact area to be blocked off won’t be established until the DEQ weighs in.



St. Charles says there have been rumors circulating that the township is selling the property, but that those are false, adding the township cannot dissolve its responsibility until the site’s contaminant and fencing issues have been rectified. If township officials do decide to put the property up for sale in the future, it may include deed restrictions regarding its allowable uses. Still, St. Charles reiterates, “…right now, no, we’re not selling the property.” (DK)