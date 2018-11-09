Green Oak Police Dept. Aims to Move Into New Building By New Year

November 9, 2018

The Green Oak Township Police Department is hoping to move into its new building by the first of the year, as the project begins to wrap up.



The township’s Board of Trustees met Wednesday and approved the final bid packages for the approximately $6(m) million facility. The project is being funded through a combination of bonds and township general fund money. $1.5 million will come from the general fund, while $4.5 million will come from bonds that will be paid off over the next 20 years. Township Supervisor Mark St. Charles says the ability to fund the project is a testament to the Board of Trustees’ fiscal responsibility, as well as the hard work and collaboration between police, building committee and township officials.



St. Charles is a big fan of the facility that is nearly complete. He had his first walk-through last week and was “impressed”, adding that the facility is state-of-the-art and that he could “find no faults” in it. Yet he notes it’s “not overdone”, calling it a very practical building.



The new building will house an evidence room, fitness and training room, and interview rooms. St. Charles reflected on the quality of the building, saying that it will serve the community well for fifty years and beyond. He says he’s looking forward to watching the officers move into the new building, which is expected to be around the beginning of 2019. St. Charles says weather has contributed to the delayed move-in, having had a wet spring and fall, and now preparing as snow begins to arrive, but adds that project leaders are continuing to work inside. (DK)