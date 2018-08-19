Griffith Recognized As 2018 Realtor Of The Year

August 19, 2018

Three members of the real estate establishment are being honored by the Livingston County Association of Realtors. The titles of 2018 Realtor of the Year, Affiliate of the Year, and Volunteer of the Year were handed out during the LCAR’s General Membership Meeting earlier this week.



Carol Griffith took home Realtor of the Year honors. Griffith is Vice President, Broker, and Co-Owner of Griffith Realty in Brighton. The third generation realtor is the current Chairwoman of the LCAR Governmental Affairs committee and housing symposium taskforce. Griffith additionally serves on the Michigan Realtors Personnel committee and Realtor Active in Politics committee. Griffith serves as a County Commissioner, has spent time as both chair and vice chair of the board, and is the current chair of Finance. She is a member of both the Brighton and Howell Area Chambers of Commerce, a member of the Howell Rotary, and has recently awarded a scholarship to a student attending Cleary University.



The 2018 Volunteer of the Year award went to Lisa Bohlen of Preview Properties in Brighton. Bohlen serves on the LCAR Board of Directors and was recognized for dedicating her time and talents whenever needed to various causes around the state.



Finally, James Cole was named 2018 Affiliate of the Year. Cole was recognized for his many accomplishments including, but not limited to, making the LCAR summer picnic a success, helping with food drives for Gleaners, and serving on the Affiliates committee.(MK)