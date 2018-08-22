Ground Broken On Expansion To Children's Area At Salem-South Lyon Library

The Salem-South Lyon District Library has broken ground on a new addition that will benefit children and the surrounding community.



In 2014, faced with revenue reductions beyond their control, the Salem-South Lyon District Library Board was faced with the decision of reducing services, or asking taxpayers to pass a library millage increase. When the millage passed, the Board got work on first updating the heating and cooling, and then followed with restroom upgrades.



With that shored up, Tuesday night, in front of roughly 50 members of the community, they broke ground on the crown jewel of their promise- a 2,800 square foot addition to the children’s area. Literacy Team leader Mary Daugherty shared some of the new features coming with it, saying there will be a toddler area for moms, and new seating for parents and grandparents so that they can be comfortable while watching their kids. The books will also face out so that children will have an easier time picking out what they want. The new expansion will also provide a designated area for tweens, new meeting and programming space, and additional bathrooms.



Kathy Marrucci, the Head of Youth and Teen Services, said it will bring benefit not only to children, but the whole community. The new expansion will provide the library better opportunities for special events like blood drives and elections. Library Director Donna Olson said she expects to cut the ribbon and have it open to the public by next May. (MK)