Groundbreaking Ceremony to Kick-Off Salem-South Lyon Library Expansion

August 17, 2018

A ceremony next week will mark the beginning of construction for the expansion of the Salem-South Lyon District Library.



Community members approved a millage increase of .49 mills in 2014, with the generated revenue supporting library repairs and additions. Library Director Donna Olson says the proposed $1.2 million project came with a promise to enhance library facilities and make timely capital improvements. Four years later, Olson says they are finally getting to fulfill that promise.



The library’s HVAC system has since been upgraded and public restrooms renovated, and work on the largest component of the project will soon begin. A survey of the community found that many residents wanted to see the library grow its children’s services. Olson tells WHMI the current children’s area will be renovated and will double in size by adding another 2,800 sq. ft. The children’s addition will allow for more room for materials, dedicated space for tweens, additional casual seating and a programming room. The project is expected to take about nine months, with a rough completion date in May of 2019.



The groundbreaking ceremony will be held at the library, located on Pontiac Trail in South Lyon, and will take place this coming Tuesday, August 21st, at 6pm. Olson encourages residents to attend, saying that the ceremony is really about thanking the community for their support and involvement. Olson says it has truly taken a village to bring the project to fruition, but knows it’ll be worth it as she feels the community will be very happy with the end result. (DK)