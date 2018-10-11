Group Of Area Veterans Endorse Slotkin

October 11, 2018

A group of veterans from the 8th Congressional District, including Livingston County, have come out in support of Democrat Elissa Slotkin in her race to unseat Republican Congressman Mike Bishop.



“Veterans for Slotkin” is a group of 25 veterans from Livingston, Ingham, and North Oakland counties endorsing Slotkin. Among them is Matt McKenna, a Brighton-area Army veteran who served as an Infantry Army Captain in Iraq. McKenna says his decision to support Slotkin is not one that was made lightly, having voted for Republican candidates in the past, including Bishop. "I don't feel that I have changed that much as a voter, but I feel the Republican Party has shifted farther and farther to the right away from my values. When I looked to Mike Bishop's voting record, I see someone who votes in the best interest of the Republican Party but not necessarily with an independent voice that is separate from the platform by which he got elected."



McKenna, a doctor serving as a resident at McLaren Hospital in Flint, says Slotkin is “understanding, caring, clear, intelligent and knowledgeable” about veterans issues in a way that former 8th District Congressman Mike Rogers used to be, although it should be noted that Rogers has endorsed Bishop for re-election.



McKenna says he has confidence Slotkin, who served three tours of duty in Iraq with the CIA and the in the Defense Department in the Bush and Obama administrations, will chart an independent course and not be beholden to the Democratic Party, but instead to constituents. (JK)