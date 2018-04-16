Fundraiser To Benefit Burn Camp In Memory Of Pinckney Teen

April 16, 2018

The memory of a local teen who died in 2014 after a tragic accident will be the focus of a fundraiser later this month in Brighton.



Sarah Grundy of Pinckney was 18 when she suffered 3rd-degree burns over much of her body in a bonfire accident in March of 2013. She spent the next seven-and-a-half-months at the University of Michigan Trauma/ Burn Intensive Care Unit and Rehabilitation Center, before finally being released, but then succumbed to her injuries and passed away unexpectedly in January 2014.



In her honor, Stout Irish Pub in Brighton will hold a fundraiser Saturday, April 28th from 1 to 5pm to benefit the Great Lakes Burn Camp. The camp, located in Jackson, is a place where burn-injured children from the ages of six-to-17 can meet, play, heal, laugh, and grow together. GLBC also promotes healing, self-esteem, confidence and general well being of burn injured children.



All of the proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the camp. Tickets are $20, and include a spaghetti dinner, entertainment, 50/50 raffle and silent auction. You'll find details through the link below. (JK)