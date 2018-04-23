Gala To Benefit & Expand Habitat For Humanity Locally

April 23, 2018

Habitat for Humanity will be holding a gala event this weekend to help the nonprofit grow in Livingston County.



The Home is the Key is one of the bigger events Habitat for Humanity hosts. The organization helps build affordable housing in Livingston County, and says 100% of the donations from Saturday’s event at Cleary University will go towards their building fund.



The evening will include a cocktail hour, dinner, entertainment by “THREE MEN and a TENOR”, and a live and silent auction. The emcee and auctioneer for the evening will be Chris Swanson, an author, motivational speaker and Iron Man triathlete.



The deadline to purchase tickets for Saturday’s Home is the Key Gala is 11:59pm Tuesday. They are $50 each and they can be purchased through the link below. (EO/JK)