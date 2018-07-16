Hacker Road Work Kicks Off Next Week

July 16, 2018

Construction is expected to begin next week for a stretch of Hacker Road in Hartland and Oceola Townships.



The Livingston County Road Commission (LCRC) advises Hacker Road will be closed from Golf Club Road to Bergin Road beginning Monday, July 23rd. The project, which aims to repair subgrade embankment failure, is expected to be completed August 18th. The project timeline is subject to change as it is dependent on weather adversities and other factors.



Officials say the scope of the work will include removing the existing surface and road base to replace it with lightweight material. The LCRC also plans to rebuild the driving surface and restore the disturbed area.



Motorists are being advised that the work will have a major impact on traffic, as the project requires a full road closure with deep excavation. There will be no access across the work zone, which begins approximately 800 feet north of Golf Club Road and ends about 300 feet south of Norlynn Drive. Access to area homes will be by way of Bergin Road between Hacker Road and Old US-23.