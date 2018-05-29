Brighton Woman Reappointed To State Sex Assault Workgroup

May 29, 2018

A Livingston County resident has been reappointed to a statewide organization looking to provide better sexual assault prevention at the state’s colleges and universities.



Gov. Rick Snyder and First Lady Sue Snyder today announced appointments and reappointments to the campus sexual assault workgroup. Among them is Danielle Hagaman-Clark of Brighton, who serves as the violence against women project director at the Prosecuting Attorney’s Association of Michigan. Hagaman-Clark was the lead attorney for the Sexual Assault Team of the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office in Detroit, where she prosecuted cases involving sexual assault, conducted investigative subpoenas, made charging decisions and handled preliminary examinations, trials and sentencings for many high-profile cases.



The workgroup is developing a framework of best practices for preventing campus sexual assault and a model for regional centers that would investigate reports of sexual misconduct. The group is overseen by the Michigan Domestic and Sexual Violence Prevention and Treatment Board and is also developing a framework of prevention best practices colleges and universities can implement on campus. Recommendations are due to the Governor and First Lady by August 3rd. (JK)