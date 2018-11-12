Hamburg Township Home Destroyed In Fire

Firefighters from multiple departments battled a blaze overnight in Hamburg Township that completely destroyed a home, displacing the family.



Crews were dispatched to the single-story ranch-style home with an attached garage on Mayfred Road around 11:30pm Sunday and quickly arrived on scene according to Hamburg Fire Chief Nick Miller. He says the garage was very well involved and almost gone at that point and there was a large volume of fire inside the structure. Miller tells WHMI crews had to work in a defensive mode for most of the process to get it under control and didn’t clear the scene until around 7:30am. He says it took some time to get all of the hot spots and different other things taken care of throughout the night.



Miller says fortunately there were no injuries but the fire progressed very rapidly through the house on the two residents who were home at the time, a female homeowner and her adult son. Her husband was not home. The two were able to escape safely but Miller says they have been displaced and are currently being assisted by the American Red Cross. Crews from the Hamburg, Putnam, Unadilla, Brighton, Howell, and Green Oak fire departments assisted on scene, along with Livingston County EMS and the DART Team.



The cause of the fire is under investigation but Miller says preliminary reports from the homeowner are that it was a potential cooking fire. He says the homeowner had been cooking on a stove and believed she shut off the burner but there is a chance that she did not. Miller says the homeowner indicated she turned around and her kitchen was on fire. He advises that people always be very cautious in kitchens with heat objects and never leave things unattended. (JM)