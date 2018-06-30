Hamburg Township Fire Chief Mark Hogrebe Retires

June 30, 2018

The Hamburg Township fire chief signed off Friday.



Chief Mark Hogrebe is retiring from the department after nearly seven years of dedicated service. A retirement open house with cake and coffee was held Friday at Fire Station 12 off Veterans Memorial Drive. Hogrebe thanked the residents of Hamburg Township for their unwavering support and kindness, saying they’ve backed the department 100%. He further thanked the men and women of the department for their devotion to the service of others, saying they’re an incredible group of people who work hard every day to be the best during training and their shifts. He says the quality of the people really stand out, as they’re hard workers who help each other to be successful but also watch out for one another to stay safe.



Hogrebe started with the Hamburg Fire Department on December 26, 2011 after retiring from the City of Allen Park Fire Department. His career in the fire service has spanned nearly 30 years. When it comes to retirement, Hogrebe plans to stay in the area and enjoy life, spend more time golfing with his wife and get ready for his daughter’s wedding. The search process for a new chief has not been finalized but Deputy Chief/Training Officer Nick Miller is serving as acting chief in the interim. (JM)