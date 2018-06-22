Hamburg Woman Pinned Under Car In Kroger Parking Lot

A Hamburg Township woman was hit by a car in the parking lot of a grocery store.



The 70-year-old woman was said to be in stable condition after being struck by a Ford Focus, driven by a 66-year-old Gregory woman, in the parking lot of the Hamburg Kroger off M-36 shortly before 9am Thursday. Authorities said the woman was walking in the parking lot when she was hit by the driver who was pulling into a parking spot near the front of the store. The woman was pinned underneath the Focus and trapped by her hips. The Hamburg Township Fire Department responded and freed the woman by lifting the car using air bags.



The victim suffered a leg injury and was hospitalized but is expected to make a full recovery. The Gregory woman was not injured. Hamburg Township Police and Livingston County EMS assisted on scene. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors. Photo: Google Street View.(JM)