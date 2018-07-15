State Rep. Hank Vaupel Hosts Annual Summer Reading Contest

July 15, 2018

A summer reading contest hosted by a local legislator is underway.



Republican State Representative Hank Vaupel of Handy Township is for students in first through fifth grade. The contest concludes September 1st, where the winners will be invited to Lansing to be “Rep. for a Day.” Vaupel says he’s excited to host the reading program for young people in community. He says studies show reading over the summer helps students with learning retention, preparing them for the following school year. Vaupel adds it also provides a great opportunity for local youth to learn about the legislative process and how their government works.



To enter, students must fill out a special contest bookmark identifying with ten books they read over the summer. The bookmarks can be found at the Howell, Hartland, and Fowlerville libraries, and there is no limit to the number of entries. The winners will be randomly drawn and invited to Lansing with their families to serve with Representative Vaupel as “Rep. for a Day.”



Questions related to the contest or other state issues should be directed to Rep. Vaupel’s office at (517) 373-8835 or via email to: HankVaupel@house.mi.gov. (JM)