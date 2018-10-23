Hartland Seniors Time Tripping Back To 1960s

A full on stage show of dance and music from the 1960’s is on tap this week in Hartland.



The Hartland Senior Activity Center is putting on their annual variety show at the Hartland Performing Arts Center, starting Wednesday. Approximately 100 members of the center will be performing in the show, which will feature live music, dancing and comedy. Included in the show will be members of the Recycled Rockettes, a dance group of women age 50 and over who dress up in Broadway-style costumes with many changes during their performances.



Called, “Feeling Groovy”, there will be matinee performances Wednesday and Thursday at 1:30pm, with a 7:30 show on Friday night. Tickets are on sale now at the Hartland Senior Activity Center for $10 and will be $12 at the door of each performance. You’ll find additional details through the link below. (JK)