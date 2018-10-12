Hartland's 4th Annual State Of The Township Address Set For Monday

October 12, 2018

Community leaders, residents, government representatives and the business community will gather at Hartland Township Hall on Monday, October 15th, at 4pm for a multi-media presentation on the state of the township.



Township Supervisor Bill Fountain will highlight the ongoing, collaborative relationship of the four Partners in Progress, which are the Hartland Area Chamber of Commerce, Hartland Consolidated Schools, Cromaine Library and Hartland Township. He will also briefly outline the township’s recent accomplishments.



Fountain says the township is business-friendly, family-friendly and ‘Friendly by Nature’. He adds they are proud of the projects that have been accomplished for residents over the past twelve months, under the guidance of a “smart growth” mindset, while also working hard toward being a green community.



The State of the Township address is held annually to update the community on what has been achieved over the last year, but also preview what’s to come. Last year’s event celebrated the municipality’s 180th birthday with a full house. The winner of the ‘Hartland: Friendly by Nature Volunteer of the Year’ will also be announced at the gathering. The 2017 Volunteer of the Year was Kurt Stromlund, president of the Hartland Lions Club and coach of the Hartland Eagles Intermediate Baseball team.



Photo: Hartland Partners in Progress