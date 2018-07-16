Hartland Twp. Partners Stepping Up Resident Communication

July 16, 2018

Several Hartland Township entities are working together on ways they can better connect with residents to keep them informed.



Leaders from the township, Cromaine District Library, Hartland Area Chamber of Commerce and Hartland Consolidated Schools make up the “Partners in Progress” group. Township Manager James Wickman says the four entities have been meeting for a little over a year to discuss local issues that are of mutual interest and benefit, and how they can work together to further connect with community members.



Wickman reports additional help has been brought on by some of the group’s partners in order to focus on more ways to share relevant information to residents. Several of the partners are working to increase their social media presence, while the township plans on purchasing video equipment for broadcasting purposes with funds that have been set aside for the Public Education and Government (PEG) channel.



Wickman adds Partners in Progress will also need to discuss whether there is agreement in promoting the township’s brand, “Friendly By Nature”. He says one of the next steps moving forward will be to update their website, hartlandliving.com, as they hope it’ll become a more prominent place residents seek out for township happenings and information. Part of the website makeover is expected to include a more streamlined community calendar.



Wickman says the group is set to meet at the beginning of next month to further discuss plans for the initiative. (DK)