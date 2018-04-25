Hartland Polo Classic Returning This Year

April 25, 2018

A fundraising polo match is slated to return to Hartland Township this summer.



The inaugural Hartland Polo Classic was held last year at the Detroit Polo Club on Chukker Road in Hartland Township. The event, which benefits the Hartland Area Chamber of Commerce scholarship fund and community givebacks, is expected to have about 800 people in attendance this year. The 2nd annual match will be held at the polo club on Saturday, June 9th.



Alcohol will be among the event vendors, requiring the property’s owner to obtain a special event permit. A request for the permit came before the township’s Board of Trustees at their Tuesday meeting and was unanimously approved.



In addition to several new and locally-based vendors, the Polo Classic will include live entertainment from an interactive band, a halftime hat contest, raffles and parade of ponies. Katie Chuba, Executive Director for the Hartland Area Chamber of Commerce, says last year’s event allowed the chamber to give away two $2,000 scholarships to area students. Chuba tells WHMI proceeds from the match are also given to community organizations that the chamber board feels need the funds to carry out their mission.



The Polo Classic will officially kick off May 9th with a polo hat and wine event at Tony Sacco’s in Hartland Township. Polo hats will be sold there by a Michigan-based hat designer for anyone looking to upgrade in hopes of winning the halftime hat contest at the Polo Classic. Details for Polo Hats & Wine can be found on the chamber's website in the events section. Additional Polo Classic details are available at the link below. (DK)