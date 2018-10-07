Haunted Hayrides, Trick-or-Treat Walk To Kick Off Season at Camp Sokol

October 7, 2018

Sokol Camp in Green Oak Township will host its annual Haunted Trick-or-Treating Walk and Haunted Hayride this Saturday, October 13th.



Camp gates open at 6pm and the event will feature activities for all ages. There will be multiple magic shows, haunted hayrides and the spooky Haunted Walk with designated trick-or-treat cottages. The site also has an indoor/outdoor bar and concessions. Event organizers say The Family Friendly Haunted Hayride and Walk has been a Halloween tradition at Sokol Camp for over twenty years.



The camp is located on Sokol Camp Drive in South Lyon, off of Marshall Road, just North of 9 Mile Road. Admission is $7 per person at the gate or in advance by contacting Jason at jt_knapp@yahoo.com, though advance reservation is not required. For more information visit “Sokol Camp at Sandy Bottom Lake” on Facebook, or email sokoldetroit@charter.net.