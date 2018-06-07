Open Houses Set For Headlee Override Millage Proposal In Brighton

June 7, 2018

The City of Brighton will be holding a series of public informational open houses regarding the Headlee Override millage proposal on the ballot in August.



Voters are being asked to override the Headlee Amendment so the city can levy the full 20-mills authorized under the city charter. The city currently levies about 15.65 mills. The $1.85 million in annual revenues derived from the extra tax money would be used to upgrade city streets, which overall are in a state of serious disrepair.



Under the Headlee Amendment, taxes cannot exceed the rate of inflation or 5%; and must go according to the lower of those two figures. Initially, the Headlee override request had no expiration date, meaning if passed, it could continue in perpetuity. But in getting feedback from the public, council realized that a sunset clause – or termination date –would have to be put on the ballot question if it had any chance of passing. After lengthy discussion, council voted unanimously to ask the voters for a 4.3-mill override over 10 years. The city will be holding the upcoming public informational open houses on Wednesdays in three different locations as a convenience to neighborhood residents. The dates are as follows:



June 13, 6pm–8pm Police Department 440 S. Third St.

June 27, 6pm–8pm City Hall 200 N. First St.

July 11, 6pm–8pm Community Center 555 Brighton St.

July 25, 6pm–8pm City Hall 200 N. First St.



Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions, discuss concerns, and share ideas with staff. (JM)