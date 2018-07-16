Hearing Set Wednesday For Man Charged In Child's Beating

July 16, 2018

A New Hudson man will be back in court this week after police say he tried to kill his girlfriend’s infant son so he could spend more time with her.



23-year-old Seth Blumberg is charged with assault with intent to murder and 1st degree child abuse. Police began investigating after the child’s mother brought the infant to the hospital March 29th when she noticed bruising on the child had become more pronounced over the course of a week. An Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy testified Blumberg admitted trying to kill the infant, including trying to choke him, so he could spend more time with the child’s mother.



The child’s mother said she dated Blumberg for about a month before moving into a two-bedroom apartment with him and his step-brother on March 1st. She testified there were numerous occasions when Blumberg was being too rough with the infant, including picking the child up by his head. Blumberg remains jailed under a $500,000 cash bond pending a motion hearing Wednesday in which his attorney is seeking to exclude his statements to police from being used at his trial, which is set for July 30th.



If convicted, Blumberg could face up to life in prison. At the time of his arrest, Blumberg was on probation from a 2016 guilty plea to charges of possessing child sexually abusive material and two counts of criminal sexual conduct involving someone ages 13-15. (JK)