Highland Couple Bound Over On Drug Charges

September 6, 2018

A Highland Township couple is headed for trial on charges related to a narcotics raid on an adult foster care home run.



The Oakland County Narcotic Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at the Carter Country Homes in Holly on August 2nd following an investigation into drug dealing taking place on the premises. Police say the raid turned up cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy and morphine, along with firearms and packaging materials associated with drug trafficking. 45-year-old Angela Cockerham of Highland Township served as the facility manager for the adult assisted living home. Her husband, 48-year-old Russell Cockerham, reportedly lived at the home, but was not listed as an adult household member. Neither were her two adult children, who were also living at the home. Residents said Russell Cockerham regularly smoked marijuana at the home and that suspected drug dealing at all hours would wake them up. He was charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver ecstasy, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of morphine, being a felon in possession of a firearm and five counts of felony firearm. Angela Cockerham was charged with one count of cocaine possession. The couple was in court Wednesday, where they were bound over for trial in Oakland County Circuit Court, with an arraignment set for September 18th. State officials previously suspended the license for the group home, cited numerous violations including failing to provide a safe environment for residents.