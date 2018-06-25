Highland Township Motorcyclist Critically Injured In Crash

June 25, 2018

A motorcycle crash over the weekend has left a Highland Township man critically injured.



The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred at about 3:25 Saturday afternoon on eastbound M-59 east of Livingston Road. A preliminary investigation indicates that a 2014 GMC Sierra pickup truck was stopped in the median crossing waiting to turn left onto eastbound M-59. As a 2013 Suzuki 750 motorcycle traveling eastbound on M-59 approached, the pickup truck entered the left lane and was hit from behind by the motorcycle.



Several witnesses stated that the motorcycle was speeding and driving in a reckless manner just prior to striking the truck. The 31-year-old motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to McLaren-Oakland Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and stabilized. He was then transferred to Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit where was last listed in critical condition. The pickup truck driver was not injured in the crash.



Alcohol is believed to be a factor on behalf of the motorcycle operator, but the crash remains under investigation by the Crash Reconstruction Unit and Deputies from the Highland Substation. (JK)