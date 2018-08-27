Woman Jailed After Hitting, Injuring Ex-Boyfriend With Vehicle

August 27, 2018

A woman was arrested over the weekend for allegedly injuring her ex-boyfriend and hitting him with her vehicle.



Deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and the Highland Township Fire Department responded to the 100 block of Bishop Drive on a report of an assault with a motor vehicle around 2:30am Saturday. Upon arrival, deputies observed paramedics treating an unconscious subject for his injuries. Deputies interviewed several witnesses at the scene and were advised that the suspect, a 38-year-old White Lake Township woman, had fled in her 2014 GMC Acadia. Witnesses stated that when they arrived at the victim’s residence, his former girlfriend was waiting in the driveway for him.



Witnesses advised that the victim was standing in the open doorway of the suspect’s vehicle while he was speaking to her. The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect placed the vehicle in reverse and allegedly struck the victim, dragging him into the roadway where he fell to the ground. The victim was yelling at the suspect for her to stop, but she placed the vehicle in drive and fled the scene. The victim, a 40-year-old Highland Township man, had been at a local tavern with some friends and had invited them back to his residence for a bonfire. Paramedics transported the victim to Genesys Hospital for further care, where he was treated for a broken rib and a possible spinal injury.



Deputies were able to locate the female suspect at her residence, where she told deputies she was assaulted by her former boyfriend. She said he refused to let her leave and when she tried to, the victim leaned into the car as she backed up into the roadway. She says the victim became dislodged from the vehicle and she fled the scene. The suspect denied striking the victim with her vehicle. She was arrested for assault with a motor vehicle and lodged in the Oakland County Jail pending the issuance of criminal charges. (JM)