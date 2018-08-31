Walk Through Fenton's Past In Upcoming Cemetery Walk

Ghosts of Fenton’s past will be inhabiting a local cemetery for an event that will take families on a walk through the city’s history.The annual Oakwood Cemetery History Walk is scheduled for Saturday, September 8th, from 1pm until 4, or when the last tour ends. Groups will depart throughout the afternoon on a guided tour through the grounds stopping at several gravesites along the way.



Posted at these graves will members of the Fenton Village Players portraying important figures from Fenton’s past. For example visitors will get to meet with Dexter and Bryson Horton, who fought in the Civil War and Spanish-American War, respectively. Attendees will also “meet” First Lieutenant Thad Johnson who was a World War I pilot and has connections to Charles Lindbergh.



Oakwood Cemetery Board Chairman Doug Tebo said there will also be a treat for the people who want to peek inside a vault. Family members from two different mausoleums will be present to open them up for those people curious about what they look like inside.



The event is scheduled rain or shine. The History Walk is free to the public, but pets are not allowed on the cemetery grounds. This event is being sponsored by the Fenton Historical Society, the Fenton Memorials, and the city of Fenton. (MK)