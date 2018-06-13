Suspect Arrested In Fatal Hit-And-Run Case In Wixom

June 13, 2018

Authorities have arrested man believed to be connected to a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred in Wixom, Monday night.



Officers from the Wixom Police Department, with help from federal and state law enforcement partners arrested Miguel A. Ibarra Cerda, Tuesday afternoon, in the Lansing area. The arrest was made without incident. The 21-year-old Cerda is from Commerce Township and was being sought by police for his possible involvement as the driver of a blue Honda minivan that struck and killed 14-year-old Justin Lee of Wixom, who was riding his bike when he was hit, a day earlier. The minivan was found abandoned shortly after the incident in Commerce Township. Lee was a student at Walled Lake Western High School. Grief counselors are on hand at the high school for any friends and classmates who may need assistance working through the tragedy.



The investigation into the accident is continuing forward. The Wixom Police Department is asking anyone with information on the crash to contact them at (248) 624-6114. Photo – Wixom Police Department (MK)