Portion of Hogan Road To Close Today

September 6, 2018

A portion of a road in Argentine and Fenton townships will be closed to traffic today.



The Genesee County Road Commission advises that Hogan Road between Lahring Road and Rolston Road will be closed to traffic from approximately 8am until 2:30pm. The closure is needed for replacement of a crosstube. The Road Commission advises that no traffic will be allowed through the work zone.



Motorists are being advised to seek alternate routes. (JM)