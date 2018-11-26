Howell Parks & Rec To Host Holiday In The Park

The grand opening of Holiday in the Park in the City of Howell is approaching.



The Howell Area Parks & Recreation Authority is lighting up Howell City Park with 12 different classic holiday movie scenes, as well as Christmas trees decorated by local families. People will be able to drive around and view everything that is on display in the park. A grand opening is planned from 6 to 9pm on December 7th in which visitors can take pictures with Santa, write letters to the North Pole, and enjoy hot cocoa and cookies. The cost is $5 per vehicle to enter the park located on Thompson Street.



Tree sponsorships are also available. Trees cost $40 for a family or $100 for a business. Decorating got underway after Thanksgiving and all trees must be decorated by December 7th for the grand opening. Those looking to sponsor a tree should contact the Howell Area Parks & Recreation Authority at 517-546-0693. (JM)