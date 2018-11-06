Hope & Healing In The Aftermath Of Suicide

November 6, 2018

Survivors of suicide will be the focus of an event in Howell later this month that will be among many taking place across the country.



Livingston County Community Mental Health will be once again hosting a program as a part of International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day. The event will take place on Saturday, November 17th at the CMH Miller Building, 622 East Grand River in Howell from 9 to 11am. It's being held in partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Southeast Michigan Chapter.



The program will include support and resources to those who have lost a loved to suicide. Registration for the event and more information can be found through the link below. (JK)