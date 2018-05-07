Local Business Owners Share Their Journey At Tuesday Breakfast Program

May 7, 2018

A community breakfast meeting will feature local business owners who will share some of their life experiences as an entrepreneur.



“Family Adventures in Entrepreneurship” is set for Good Morning Livingston’s breakfast program Tuesday morning at Chemung Hills Golf Club in Howell. The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce program will host three local business owners who will talk about their family’s successes and challenges, as well as the highs and lows of their entrepreneurial journeys.



The event speakers will be the Walker family of Hartland Insurance, the Carrs of Carr’s Finishing Touch Auto & Service and the Gills of Coldwell Banker Town & Country Real Estate. The program will be emceed by Andrew Yost of Grand River Mercantile.



The event begins at 7:30 am and those interested in attending can register by contacting the chamber at 517-546-3920 or e-mail jwillsmore@howell.org. Members can register online at howell.org. The cost for the breakfast event is $20 for members in advance or $25 at the door, and $30 for non-members.