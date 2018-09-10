Howell Chamber Names New President

September 10, 2018

The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce has named its new leader.



Janelle K. Best, who currently serves as the Executive Director of the Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce, was named today as the new President for the Howell chamber, succeeding Pat Convery, who retired earlier this year after over 15 years as the organization’s President & CEO.



Chamber officials say Best was chosen following a national search, with an emphasis on finding a candidate with Michigan and Great Lakes roots. Best was said to have stood out due to her, “leadership and dedication within a local chamber and community resulting in increased revenue, membership numbers and new successful events.”



As head of the Clarkston chamber, Best served on a number of community organizations and was also named as one of Oakland County’s Elite 40 under 40 earlier this year. Her first day as President of the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce will be Monday, October 22nd.



Jeff Rey, chair of the Chamber’s board of directors, called Best an “experienced chamber leader” he was confident would be an “excellent CEO to lead the Howell chamber in the future.” He also offered praise to Kim Esper, who had served the chamber’s interim President since Convery’s departure in early March. (JK)