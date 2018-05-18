Howell Chamber Embarks On Search For Next CEO

May 18, 2018

The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce has begun to actively recruit candidates to fill the vacant position to succeed former President/CEO Pat Convery.



Convery retired earlier this year and a national search is underway, but with a Michigan/Great Lakes States emphasis. Search Committee Chair Ashley Prew says they’re looking for a collaborative leader and a relationship builder who can sustain the Chamber’s legacy of inclusion, as well as its ability to tap into the talent in the community. She says while long-standing Chamber programs like the Michigan Challenge Balloonfest, Livingston County Home Show and Fantasy of Lights enrich the community, they’re eager for the next executive to take a fresh look at them while working to make the organization even more responsive to member and community needs.



Howell Chamber Membership Director Kim Esper is acting as interim executive, which officials say will provide the continuity the organization needs through the transition. The chamber has retained a national firm to assist with the search. Expressions of interest will be accepted through June 8th. The search process will continue over the summer. If all goes as planned, the next CEO would be on board by early fall. The position profile is posted on the Chamber’s website. That link is provided. (JM)