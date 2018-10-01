Howell Coffee With a Cop Event Set Wednesday

October 1, 2018

The community is invited out to spend some time getting to know officers from a local police department over a cup of coffee.



The Howell Police Department is hosting another Coffee with a Cop event where residents can meet with officers without any fear of speeches, agendas or presentations. It’s part of greater community policing and outreach efforts for the department. The events are viewed as an opportunity to have a conversation about whatever is on one’s mind with the officers that patrol Howell’s neighborhoods.



Coffee with a Cop will take place from 9am to 11am Wednesday, which is National Coffee With a Cop Day, at the Biggby Coffee location on North Michigan Avenue, just south of M-59. (JK)