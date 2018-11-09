Howell Conference To Gather Early Childhood Education Proponents

November 9, 2018

A conference dedicated to early childhood education and trends will give participants an opportunity to connect, collaborate and learn together.



More than 1,000 professionals are expected to attend the 28th Annual Child Connect Regional Early Childhood Conference Saturday at the Howell High School campus. The conference was organized by Child Connect for Family Success, a non-profit that provides support, early childhood resources, education, training and other services to families and professionals. Each year, hundreds of teachers, program administrators, students and social workers choose from multiple presentations and exhibits to explore the latest trends and best practices in the early childhood field.



The featured speaker at this year’s conference is Lisa Murphy, founder and CEO of Ooey Gooey, Inc. Her mission is to assist in the transformation of the industry of early childhood education by offering the best workshops and trainings; and the most up to date materials and resources. After the keynote, participants can attend their choice over 75 workshops during three interactive sessions and enjoy lunch and networking with other professionals during what is billed as a busy day of early childhood professional development. (JK)