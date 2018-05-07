Howell Council To Vote On Proposed Special Assessment

May 7, 2018

A proposed public safety assessment will be the topic of discussion at tonight’s Howell City Council meeting.



Citing dwindling state revenue sharing and faulty funding mechanisms, Howell City Council is considering a proposed public safety assessment to help fund the city’s police department. If approved by council, the more than $861,000 it would generate annually would then allow funds from the city’s General Fund to be used instead on making what city officials say are necessary infrastructure repairs. The council already adopted a resolution to establish the assessment district, which includes all real property – residential, commercial and industrial.



Council is considering the equivalent of three mills, which would cost the average homeowner in Howell $202 in 2018. However, the exact amount has not been determined and must be voted on by Council at tonight’s meeting, at which time another public hearing will take place. The meeting starts at 7pm in council chambers in the basement of Howell City Hall. (JK)