Howell DDA To Team With Livingston Art Council For Grant Opportunity

August 26, 2018

Two local forces dedicated to the arts are teaming up for a grant opportunity in Howell.



The Livingston Art Council has requested that the Howell Downtown Development Authority be their local governmental partner as they apply for a National Endowment for the Arts placemaking grant. DDA Director Cathleen Edgerly said with the DDA’s focus on bringing art and culture downtown, this partnership is a natural fit.



This new “Our Town” grant is for helping place-based projects, like the Opera House, and other areas of Howell that could use art to improve the quality of life. Matching grants range from between $25,000 and $200,000. The Livingston Art Council will be responsible for all of the funding, which places no burden on the DDA or the City of Howell. Mayor Nick Proctor said that City Council discussed the grant opportunity at a recent meeting and supported the two entities joining forces to pursue it.



The Downtown Development Authority approved the partnership by unanimous vote. (MK)