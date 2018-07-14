Howell District Launches Mobile Bus To Promote Summer Reading

A mobile summer reading program has been launched by Howell Public Schools.



The district launched The Highlander Reading Express early last month and the mobile library has had more than 400 books checked out to date. Howell Superintendent, Erin MacGregor, says the goal for the Highlander Reading Express is to get students excited about reading during the summer. He says some students don’t have the access to reading materials to help combat the “summer slide,” where students lose the information they obtained from the previous school year. Therefore, the Highlander Express is bringing the books to the students.



The bus was transformed from a decommissioned school bus and was refurbished by students at Howell High School, and financed by local business and organizations. The bus makes frequent stops throughout the week. More information is available on our website. (EO)