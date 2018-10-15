Howell Superintendent To Host Coffee Chat Thursday

October 15, 2018

The superintendent of Howell Public Schools is kicking off his popular Coffee Chat series this week.



Superintendent Erin MacGregor will kick off another Coffee Chat series on Thursday. The events provide an opportunity for district stakeholders to hear updates on various district initiatives but also ask any questions they may have about the district. MacGregor said he’s excited to kick-off this year’s Coffee Chat series, adding it’s always nice to be able to engage with stakeholders to share the district’s story and address any questions they may have. He says this year’s series will again feature a mix of morning, evening and a weekend Coffee Chats to allow more stakeholders to attend. Thursday’s Coffee Chat will run from 9:30 to 10:30am at Howell High School’s Highlander Restaurant, located on the west side of Howell High School. Officials advise attendees to enter using the service drive off Highlander Way, north of Highlander Way Middle School. Follow the service drive past the Howell Aquatics Center, and the Highlander Restaurant will be the next driveway on the left.



MacGregor will hold additional Coffee Chats on Wednesday, January 9th from 6 to 7pm Highlanders Learning Center; Saturday, March 9th from 1:30-2:30pm at The Hive Teen Center and on Thursday, May 16th from 9:30-10:30am at the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce. All of the events are free and open to all Howell community members. (JM)