Howell Man Who Threw Furniture At Deputies Enters Plea

May 2, 2018

A Howell man charged with assaulting police officers that tried to serve a search warrant at his home has entered a plea.



46-year-old Patrick Gizinski recently waived a trial by jury in Livingston County Circuit Court, and then pleaded no contest to three counts of assaulting a police officer, based on a lack of memory and civil liability. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but will be treated as such at Gizinski’s sentencing May 24th. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss one count each of assault with a dangerous weapon, and receiving and concealing stolen property over $200 but less than $1,000. Gizinski agreed to pay full restitution on the latter charge.



Gizinski is said to have thrown furniture at Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies as they tried to enter his Marion Township home last August. None of the deputies were injured in the incident. Police had arrived at the home to serve a search warrant in an investigation of a breaking and entering complaint involving the theft of several thousand dollars of materials and tools reportedly stolen from a home under construction.



This is not the first run-in with the law for Gizinski, who was convicted of assault and battery, resisting police and disturbing the peace in 2015 after police say he attacked a coach for not playing his son during a Charyl Stockwell Preparatory Academy basketball game. (DK)