Howell Adding Signage To Promote Main Street Award

May 19, 2018

Signs promoting Howell’s win as a 2018 Great American Main Street are up in the community.



The City was recognized as the 2018 Great American Main Street winner earlier this year by the National Main Street Center. To highlight the achievement, the city and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation are promoting the win with digital billboards on I-96 between Lansing and Detroit. The city has also updated the city welcome signs to promote the win.



The award recognizes communities that serve as models for comprehensive and preservation based commercial district revitalization. The center recognized Howell Main Street’s achievement in transforming their downtown district into a cultural destination through community driven economic development and place making efforts. (EO/JK)