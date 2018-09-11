"Budget & Brews" Event To Educate On Howell Headlee Override Request

September 11, 2018

The City of Howell is hosting another informational session related to the upcoming Headlee Override vote in the November election – although in a much more relaxed atmosphere than the first.



The City of Howell is asking for a 4.5-mill millage increase for a five year period, via a Headlee Override. City officials say public services and quality infrastructure are key aspects of quality of life for a vibrant community and the request is to help fund services and needed pavement improvements. As part of public education outreach, “Budget & Brews will take place at Cleary’s Pub at 7pm this Wednesday.



City Manager Shea Charles says they are taking a little bit of a different approach with this session. He tells WHMI they’re going off site to a more informal setting to try to get residents and voters engaged when it comes to asking questions regarding the Headlee Override proposal. Charles says the idea is to get out of city hall and into a different environment where people might feel more comfortable asking questions. He says staff will be on hand and kind of break out into specialty areas to help answer questions related to roads, public safety and police, money or general city questions. Charles says they’ll see what kind of feedback is received and go forward from there.



There will be a cash bar and food for purchase at the event. Charles stressed absolutely no city dollars are being used and the venue is being donated. Wednesday’s Budget & Brews event is the second of four public informational sessions. The next will take place October 2nd at the Livingston Educational service Agency in Howell, which is a little bit larger venue. Information about the proposal is available through the link. (JM)