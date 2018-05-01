Howell High School Hosts Decision Day

May 1, 2018

Today marks Howell High School’s second annual Decision Day celebration.



The event celebrates all of the seniors who have committed to attend an institution of post-secondary education next year. It will feature a parade of seniors holding signs showcasing what college/university/trade program they plan to attend next year as well as guest speakers.



Decision Day is the third event of the year that Howell High School has planned to help promote a college-going culture. Earlier in the school year, students participated in College Application Week, where all seniors were encouraged to apply to at least one college. The school also held a College Cash Campaign, which taught students and parent about the various forms of financial aid available to help pay for college.



Decision Day kicks off at 9:30am and will be held in the Howell High School Field House. (JM)