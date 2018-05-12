New Hometown Heroes Wall At Howell High School

May 12, 2018

Howell High School alumni who have served in the armed forces are being honored with a new mural.



The Hometown Heroes Wall is located outside the school’s Air Force Junior ROTC classroom. The mural includes images representing each branch of the armed forces. Next to the mural, plaques will be installed, featuring the names of alumni who have served. Senior Command Cadets in the JROTC program will maintain the wall and are selling the plaques.



Plaques on the Hometown Heroes Wall are $10 for an engraved name tile with their branch of service and class year placed on a recognition board or and $25 for a 5x7 photo with nameplate, their branch of service and class year. The first Howell High School classed graduated in 1925, so all veterans who served before World War II to the present may have their name included. The Hometown Wall of Heroes will be officially dedicated on May 22nd at 4pm.



The Hometown Heroes mural was a joint effort by the Air Force Junior ROTC program, Andrea Gorham, and Lisa McQueen. The mural was designed by Howell High School alumna Alyssa McQueen. A plaque order form can be found through the provided link. (JM)