Howell High School Senior Survivors Ready To Live at School For One Week

April 30, 2018

Howell High School's annual Senior Survivor fundraiser is returning.



14 senior survivors arrived at the school Sunday with the goal of staying until Friday. Throughout the week, the senior survivors will raise funds during the day and compete in immunity and reward challenges at night. Each day, two students will be eliminated and sent home based on the amount of money raised. The student who raises the most money during the week will be named the winner. The winner and the total raised will be announced on Friday during a school-wide assembly. This year, the senior class voted to support two organizations, LACASA and The Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance. FARA is said to be special to many of the students, as one of their classmates in affected by Friedreich's Ataxia. There’s also a new aspect to the fundraiser this year in which senior survivors will be supported by junior survivors. The junior survivors are 5th grade students at Southwest Elementary who have been paired with a senior survivor and will raise funds on their behalf. Last year, Senior Survivor raised more than $78,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Over the past ten years, the students of Howell High School have raised more than $250,000 for various charities.



Details and donation information are available through the provided link. (JM)